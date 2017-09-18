Narcos Location Scout Killed In Mexico

: Mexican location scout Carlos Muñoz Portal was shot to death in a violent region in central Mexico while scouting for season four of Netflix's hit show Narcos.The incident took place on Monday.Portal, who worked for Stacy Perskie's Mexico City-based production company Redrum, has a slew of high-profile credits to his name, including, Sicario, Spectre, Fast & Furious and Apocalypto.Netflix issued a statement that read: "We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate."Several Mexican journalists posted photos along with the news.His bullet-riddled body and car were found in a remote area near San Bartolo Actopan in the state of Mexico near the borders of Hidalgo state.According to local reports, authorities have had trouble piecing together the circumstances that led to his killing, given the dearth of witnesses.Netflix's season 4 is said to be exploring the origins of Mexico's infamous Juarez cartel just as season 3 focused on the rise and fall of Colombia's Cali cartel and heralded the shift of the drug wars to Mexico.