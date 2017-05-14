X

Nargis, Nirupa Roy, Kirron Kher: The Iconic On-screen Mothers of Bollywood

News18.com

Updated: May 14, 2017, 3:19 PM IST
Mothers have always had a very special place in Bollywood. The filmmakers have been extra careful and at times, extra creative in depicting the mothers on celluloid. From the strict one to the over-dramatic one - Bollywood has seen it all.

Not just the type of mothers, but also their dialogues have often left an indelible mark of sorts on the viewers' minds. Whether it was Nargis' jug-jug jiyo mere laal in Mother India or Nirupa Roy's Tu abhi itna bhi amir nahi hua Vijay, ki apni ma ko kharid sake in Deewar - there's no dearth of iconic mothers in Bollywood.

On the occasion of Mother's day, let's revisit some of the most iconic Bollywood mothers of all time.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 2:39 PM IST
