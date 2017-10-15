Naseeruddin Shah No More Interested In Portraying 'A Man Fighting For Good Cause' On Screen

: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah says, he finds negative characters more attractive than good guys and that he is interested to play more such roles in future.Asked about his approach the negative characters, Naseeruddin, who has played various negative roles in few of his recent films like Begum Jaan, said: "They (negative characters) are more interesting than those good guys. My own favourite performances of my films are the filthy gangster of Bombay Boys and the heartless subedar of Mirch Masala among others."I like playing negative characters and I do not think I have played enough of them, I am looking for more.""I played so much of 'a man fighting for good cause' type of characters and come on. Now I do not want to play them anymore. I want to kill people and serve them on the platter," he quipped, evoking laughter from those assembled.The actor was present along with the cast and crew of his new film The Hungry, that premiered at the 19th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Directed by Bornila Chatterjee, the film features Naseeruddin, Tisca Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Arjun Gupta, Sayani, Antonio Aakeel and Suraj Sharma. It has been selected at the Oxfam Best Film on gender equality at MAMI.Being a part of the festival, Nasseruddin said: "MAMI has a select, curated list of cinema and it's a platform where different cinematic expressions are showcased. The Hungry finds itself in good company."