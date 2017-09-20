Naseeruddin Shah Plays a Huge Role In My Career: Aahana Kumra

: Actress Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame considers Naseeruddin Shah to be her mentor and says the veteran actor has a huge role to play in her career.Aahana, who started her journey as a theatre student under the guidance of Naseeruddin, is currently working with him in a play titled The Father.Talking about the bonding she shares with him, Aahana said in a statement: "Naseeruddin sir has a huge role to play in my career. He is that mentor whom I go to whenever I am in doubt.""I had shared screen space with him in my first indie film ('The Blueberry Hunt'), but I would love to share space with him again. He is a phenomenal actor with so much of zeal towards cinema that every time when I am around him I have so much to learn. Sharing big screen space with Naseer sir again will be like a dream come true."