Naseeruddin Shah Plays a Huge Role In My Career: Aahana Kumra
Aahana, who started her journey as a theatre student under the guidance of Naseeruddin, is currently working with him in a play titled The Father.
Image: Instagram/ Aahana Kumra
Mumbai: Actress Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame considers Naseeruddin Shah to be her mentor and says the veteran actor has a huge role to play in her career.
Aahana, who started her journey as a theatre student under the guidance of Naseeruddin, is currently working with him in a play titled The Father.
Talking about the bonding she shares with him, Aahana said in a statement: "Naseeruddin sir has a huge role to play in my career. He is that mentor whom I go to whenever I am in doubt."
"I had shared screen space with him in my first indie film ('The Blueberry Hunt'), but I would love to share space with him again. He is a phenomenal actor with so much of zeal towards cinema that every time when I am around him I have so much to learn. Sharing big screen space with Naseer sir again will be like a dream come true."
Aahana, who started her journey as a theatre student under the guidance of Naseeruddin, is currently working with him in a play titled The Father.
Talking about the bonding she shares with him, Aahana said in a statement: "Naseeruddin sir has a huge role to play in my career. He is that mentor whom I go to whenever I am in doubt."
"I had shared screen space with him in my first indie film ('The Blueberry Hunt'), but I would love to share space with him again. He is a phenomenal actor with so much of zeal towards cinema that every time when I am around him I have so much to learn. Sharing big screen space with Naseer sir again will be like a dream come true."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav Feels He Can Dismiss David Warner 'Anytime'
- One Can Act Without Six-pack Abs, But Not Without a Thought: Pankaj Tripathi
- MS Dhoni and I Have Moved On: Julie 2 Actor Opens Up About Her Past Affair
- Is Your iPhone And iPad iOS 11 Compatible? See the List
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout