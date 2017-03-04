Natalie Portman Gives Birth to Second Baby

Los Angeles: Jackie actress Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied have welcomed their second child.

Portman, 35, gave birth to a baby girl on February 22, just days before the Oscars in which she was nominated for best actress, reported People magazine.

"Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22," her representative said.

"Mother and baby are happy and healthy."

It's the second child for the Black Swan star and her husband, who is a French choreographer.

Their first son named Aleph was born in June 2011. A year later, they tied the knot in an intimate Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California. The couple recently moved from Paris to Los Angeles.