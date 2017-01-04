Natalie Portman Hopes To Return To Marvel Universe

Los Angeles: Actress Natalie Portman is hoping to return to the Marvel universe one day.

Portman may not be reprising her role as Thor's love interest, scientist Jane Foster in Thor: Ragnarok, but says that it doesn't mean the character is being retired forever, reports deadline.com.

"Yeah, well hopefully, one day I figure it out," Portman said.

Portman, who is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, is keen to return to the role because she finds filming with such extensive visual effects "really challenging".

"It is really an incredible thing to get to be part of. As an actor, it is like a completely different scale. Because when you are making those movies you are working with so much blue screen and so much fantasy, your imagination has to be so much larger. It is really challenging for me that and I don't feel like I have gotten it yet," she said.

"I don't feel like I have understood it yet. It is something that I'm fascinated by, because I'm really challenged by it more than anything almost," Portman added.