National Sports Day: 8 Upcoming Films Based On Sports That Are Worth Waiting For

Bollywood and sports go hand in hand as sports often make for a significant theme in Indian cinema. More often than not, sports films turn out inspirational and leave a mark on the minds of the viewers.Dhyan Chand, often referred to as ‘The Wizard’ for his incredible hockey skills, was born on August 29, 1905. To commemorate his birth anniversary, the Government of India designated the day as India's ‘National Sports Day’.On the occasion of National Sports Day, let's take a look at 8 upcoming films based on sports that you shouldn't miss.Directed by Milind Dhaimade, Tu Hai Mera Sunday is a movie based on an amateur football team which plays on the beach and the members of which are in search for a place to play soccer in Mumbai. The film sees Barun Sobti as the protagonist.Gold is an upcoming 2018 Indian sports film, directed by Reema Kagti. It is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was in the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of this legendary player.Saina Nehwal, who is the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal (bronze in London 2012), will soon join the likes of Mary Kom and MS Dhoni who have their biopics made in Bollywood. The film will be directed by Amol Gupte and will have Shraddha Kapoor playing in the lead role.Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Drive starring Sushant Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes has gone on floors and for this film, Jacqueline has been learning the minutest details of street racing as her preparation. The film is based on the unusual sport of street racing.Another biopic in the pipeline is based on India's ace shooter and Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. If rumours are to be believed, Harshvardhan Kapoor, will play the lead role and his father, actor Anil Kapoor, will portray his onscreen dad.Murlikant Petkar was an army man who later went on to become a sportsman and won a Gold medal and then he became a Paralympic Gold medallist in freestyle swimming and also participated in javelin, precision javelin throw and events. Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to star in this biopic.Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz, co-produced by Aanand L Rai, starring Jimmy Shergill is based on the backdrop of boxing, and is a film about sports politics that will narrate the story of a boxer from Uttar Pradesh who falls in love with a Brahmin girl.Hrithik's next film, which is touted to be titled Kabaddi, is expected to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It is still under wraps if it is a biopic or a movie based on the sport.