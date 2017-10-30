I m apologising 2 every1 who's sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife

I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 30, 2017

After receiving severe backlash, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has decided to withdraw his biography titled An Ordinary Life: A Memoir. The actor, who has always kept his romantic relationships away from the media glare, has opened up about his affairs with his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh and a National School Drama alumna Sunita Rajwar in his book. While, Niharika accused the actor of "fabricating stories and manipulating a fleeting relationship", Sunita lashed out at him, saying his biography is “An Ordinary Life” Of “Extraordinary Lies”.Now, in a tweet on Monday evening, Nawazuddin has expressed regret over his decision to write the book and said he wants to apologise to "everyone who's sentiments are hurt.""I'm apologising to everyone who's sentiments are hurt because of the chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife. I hereby regret and decide to withdraw my book (sic)," he tweeted.In case you don't know, in one of the excerpts, Nawaz has shared that he was in a relationship with Niharika, which lasted for over one and a half years. He also cited details as to how it began and how he urged her to be more social. About Sunita, Nawaz has written that he could never really get emotionally attached to anyone after she broke up with him as she was his "first love".Nawaz claimed that Sunita apparently left him because she wanted to be with someone "successful, not a struggling, desperate actor who was out of work."However, in a long Hindi Facebook post on Friday, Sunita said she broke up with Nawaz as he apparently used to "share all personal details about their relationship to his friends." Sunita even said, "I left you not because you were poor or financially unstable but because of your poor thinking. You have never learned how to respect women."The book which chronicles the life and times of Siddiqui was expected to hit the stands on October 25.