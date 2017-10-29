Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his controversies seem to be never-ending. In July, the actor had made the headlines after he had called out Bollywood celebs for endorsing fairness creams. His tweet, in which he hinted at racism in the industry, had also created a furor. But this time, it is actor's biography which is catching the maximum attention.The actor, who has always kept his romantic relationships away from the media glare, has opened up about his affairs with a New Yorker, his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh and a National School Drama alumna Sunita Rajwar in his biography titled An Ordinary Life: A Memoir.However, Niharika slammed the actor, saying he has "fabricated the story" of their fleeting relationship.In case you don't know, in one of the excerpts, Nawaz has shared that he was in a relationship with Niharika, which lasted for over one and a half years. He also cited details as to how it began and how he urged her to be more social.Now, Nawaz's another former girlfriend Sunita has lashed out at the actor for stating incorrect facts in the book and called his biography “An Ordinary Life” Of “Extraordinary Lies”.In a long Hindi post on her Facebook, Sunita alleged that she was Nawaz's junior when he was studying films and theatre in NSD and they both knew each other. While, Nawaz, in his book, has claimed that he did not know Sunita during his NSD days and only met her during a play.In the book, Nawaz has also written that he could never really get emotionally attached to someone after Sunita broke up with him as he was quite serious for her.Nawaz claimed that Sunita apparently left him because she wanted to be with someone "successful, not a struggling, desperate actor who was out of work."To these claims in the book, Sunita said she broke up with Nawaz as he apparently used to "share all personal details about their relationship to his friends."Sunita further said, "I left you not because you were poor or financially unstable but because of your poor thinking. You have never learned how to respect women."Take a look: