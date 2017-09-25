Nawazuddin Siddiqui Confirms His Film With Vishal Bhardwaj

: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said he will next be seen in director Vishal Bhardwaj's film.According to reports, Bhardwaj is set to produce the film, which will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, who assisted the filmmaker in films such as Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.Word was the film, a comedy drama, would bring the pairing of Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon but the actor said he was unaware about who has been cast opposite him."I am doing a film with him (Bhardwaj). But I don't know who is being cast opposite me. It hasn't been decided yet. But it is official that we are working with each other. I always wanted to work with Vishal ji," he told reporters at the closing ceremony of the Eighth Jagran Film Festival here last night.Nawazuddin, who was last seen in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, will also be seen in Netflix original series, Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan.