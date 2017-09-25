Nawazuddin Siddiqui Confirms His Film With Vishal Bhardwaj
Vishal Bhardwaj next movie will be having Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Image: Instagram/ Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said he will next be seen in director Vishal Bhardwaj's film.
According to reports, Bhardwaj is set to produce the film, which will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, who assisted the filmmaker in films such as Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.
Word was the film, a comedy drama, would bring the pairing of Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon but the actor said he was unaware about who has been cast opposite him.
"I am doing a film with him (Bhardwaj). But I don't know who is being cast opposite me. It hasn't been decided yet. But it is official that we are working with each other. I always wanted to work with Vishal ji," he told reporters at the closing ceremony of the Eighth Jagran Film Festival here last night.
Nawazuddin, who was last seen in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, will also be seen in Netflix original series, Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan.
According to reports, Bhardwaj is set to produce the film, which will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, who assisted the filmmaker in films such as Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.
Word was the film, a comedy drama, would bring the pairing of Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon but the actor said he was unaware about who has been cast opposite him.
"I am doing a film with him (Bhardwaj). But I don't know who is being cast opposite me. It hasn't been decided yet. But it is official that we are working with each other. I always wanted to work with Vishal ji," he told reporters at the closing ceremony of the Eighth Jagran Film Festival here last night.
Nawazuddin, who was last seen in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, will also be seen in Netflix original series, Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ducati SuperSport S First Ride Review: The Most Sensible Ducati For Your Money
- Dean Jones, Brad Hogg Smash Property at a Cafe
- Sara Been Throwing Tantrums On Kedarnath Sets? Producer Clarifies
- Virat Kohli Pulls Up KL Rahul While Interviewing Hardik Pandya
- Tata Nexon Undercuts Maruti Vitara Brezza by Rs 1.5 Lakhs