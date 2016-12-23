Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi Starrer Haramkhor Gets U/A Certificate

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next solo release, Haraamkhor has finally been cleared the FCAT in a landmark judgement this week.

Haraamkhor won several accolades nationally as well as internationally including winning an award at the Mumbai film festival last year, winning at the NFDC pitch lab and even getting a grant from Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the Film Bazaar last year. Earlier this year, the film was banned by the Censor Board since they feared that its subject was very provocative. This Nawazuddin and Shweta Tripathi starrer revolves around an illicit relationship between a school teacher and his teenage student.

Post the ban, the makers of the film, Producers Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Feroze Alameer along with director Shlok Sharma decided to get justice for the movie which made them file a case in the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.

After the appeal, a special panel was made to watch the movie during which their perception changed. This week, the FCAT has passed a landmark judgement on Haraamkhor by not only clearing the film but also by giving it a well-deserved U/A certificate. The makers felt gratified when the tribunal recognised the social value of their film and were kind enough to support them and give it a U/A certificate. In their words, they felt that the film could be used for "furthering a social message and warning the girls to be aware of their rights".

When asked the producer, Guneet Amarpreet Kaur said " We are extremely thankful to the tribunal for their support and their approach in understanding the film. It is indeed a landmark judgement and we are very happy that we can finally release the film and show it to our audience. After winning MAMI a lot of audiences have been asking for the film. This has surely been a long process but with the judgement we are extremely happy to announce the release date. Thank you once again!"

Adding to that, Writer and the director of the film, Shlok Sharma said, " Every film has its destiny and I'm very happy that Haraamkhor has finally fulfilled its. I'm so grateful to everyone who stood by me and the film through these testing times, especially Nawazbhai, Shweta and Guneet"

The film is all set to come on the silver screen on 13th January 2017.