One of the most important films releasing this week is Haraamkhor. Directed by Shlok Sharma, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. Premiered at the 15th annual New York Indian Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, the film received critical acclaim and also earned Nawazuddin an award for Best Actor.

Set in a small village in Gujarat, the entire film is shot at real locations. The plot explores the romantic relationship between a teacher and his 14-year-old student. It also involves a love triangle with another classmate's crush on the teacher’s love interest.

According to reports, the team took over 16 days to wrap up the shoot. The film, which is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga, faced objection from the censor board. The CBFC had raised questions pertaining to the theme of the film, but the makers didn’t budge and approached the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal to challenge the decision. The film's first look itself sparked various controversies regarding the title, content and theme.

Considering the fact that Haraamkhor has already earned critics’ appreciation, it’ll be interesting to see what the film offers. Will Nawaz-Shweta’s performances add weight to the plot? Does the plot have anything objectionable? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theatre to find out.

