GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Star as Bal Thackeray in Upcoming Biopic

Thakeray will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Shiv Sena founder and it will be directed by Abhijit Panse; the bilingual biopic has been written by Shiv Sena MP Raut.

News18.com

Updated:December 21, 2017, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Star as Bal Thackeray in Upcoming Biopic
Thakeray will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Shiv Sena founder and it will be directed by Abhijit Panse; the bilingual biopic has been written by Shiv Sena MP Raut.
A life like Balasaheb Thackeray's begs for a biopic, and at long last the day is here. While many in the Bollywood have tipped their hat to the man who transformed a people, none had done so implicitly.

But this evening, even as the nation trained its eyes on a wedding reception in Delhi, Bombay made its own big announcement: a Bal Thackeray biopic. Amitabh Bachchan, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attended the launch function of Thackeray in Mumbai this Thursday evening with a teaser to the film being introduced by the other Big B. Bachchan spoke about his own relationship with Balasaheb while launching the teaser of the film, set to release on 23rd January, 2019.

The film will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Shiv Sena founder and it will be directed by Abhijit Panse; the bilingual biopic has been written by Raut.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php