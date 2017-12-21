Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Star as Bal Thackeray in Upcoming Biopic

A life like Balasaheb Thackeray's begs for a biopic, and at long last the day is here. While many in the Bollywood have tipped their hat to the man who transformed a people, none had done so implicitly.But this evening, even as the nation trained its eyes on a wedding reception in Delhi, Bombay made its own big announcement: a Bal Thackeray biopic. Amitabh Bachchan, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attended the launch function of Thackeray in Mumbai this Thursday evening with a teaser to the film being introduced by the other Big B. Bachchan spoke about his own relationship with Balasaheb while launching the teaser of the film, set to release on 23rd January, 2019.The film will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Shiv Sena founder and it will be directed by Abhijit Panse; the bilingual biopic has been written by Raut.