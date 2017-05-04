Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bespectacled Look From Mom Is Mysterious

The makers of Sridevi starrer Mom have finally unveiled the look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the film.

The actor, who has impressed the viewers and critics alike with his past performances, is unrecognisable in the new bespectacled look.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter and shared his mysterious half bald look. He wrote, "Things may not be what they seem. #LooksCanBeDeceptive @MOMTheMovie @SrideviBKapoor @ZeeStudios_"

The viewers have been excited ever since the first teaser of the much-anticipated crime thriller was unveiled. In fact, a motion poster of the film was released with a voiceover by Nawazuddin Siddiqui wherein he explained the various shades of a mother.

Starring Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Pitobash Tripathy in pivotal roles, the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar's will hit the theaters on July 7.