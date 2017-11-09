Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Appears Before ED In Lucknow On The Actor's Behalf

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui by sending a legal notice on October 4 and 17. But Nawazuddin did not respond to the first notice.Nawazuddin's brother Shamsuddin Siddiqui and attorney, however, reached ED zonal office in Lucknow on the actor's behalf on Thursday morning. Both his brother and lawyer visited the office to offer an explanation to the central agency.The actor, who is gearing for his upcoming film Manto, was served a legal notice by ED, asking him to explain the Rs. 1.15 crore he had received from the company AddsBook, a subsidiary of Web work Trade Links, which had aggressively marketed an online subscription model in which people were promised money if they clicked on advertising links.The ED had earlier issued summons to Nawazuddin after they discovered possible links between the actor and the directors of the company behind the scheme.