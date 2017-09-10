Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Memoir An Ordinary Life To Release In October

An Ordinary Life: A Memoir, which chronicles the life of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is expected to hit the stands on October 27.“We always have a choice,” says Siddiqui in his memoir which is a celebration of his life.A young man from small-town Budhana in Muzzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, moved to Delhi to try his luck at theatre. Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors. A versatile performer with a strong grounding in theatre, he surprises audiences with every role he plays—from Officer Khan in Kahaani, Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur and Shaikh in The Lunchbox to Liak in Badlapur, Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijan and Dasrath Manjhi in Manjhi.However, the journey to fame and fortune was far from easy for the actor who went from being a manager at a petrochemical factory in Haridwar to a watchman in Delhi. This memoir is a celebration of his life.It’s a story of struggle, of hope, of relentless persistence and the desire to dream. Above all, it is a story of a less than ordinary life.“We started working on the book almost two years ago. It traces my life from the time I resided in a village, to becoming an actor. We began writing this a while ago and will launch it in two months. No one knows about my childhood and what it takes for a farmer’s child, who lived in a joint family, to enter this field and make a name. Achieving this life could have only been a distant dream. The contribution of my parents and my village in helping me become what I am today has been immense, and makes for a major chunk of the book. Also, my theater days have been beautifully chronicled. I think there’s a lot of masala in there for people to read.” says Siddiqui.The memoir has been co-authored by journalist and writer Rituparna Chatterjee, read a statement.