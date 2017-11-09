Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Monsoon Shootout To Clash With Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was recently in the news for his memoir titled An Ordinary Life: A Memoir, is gearing up for the release of his next film Monsoon Shootout. Reportedly, the film which was stuck due to its content will now release on December 22, thereby clashing with Salman Khan's much-awaited Tiger Zinda Hai.According to sources, "No other date is available before that. Besides, after December 22 there are no releases for 2 weeks and the makers want to cash in on that. Also, the audience base for Salman-starrer and Monsoon shootout is completely different so there won't be any clash as such."Quite interestingly, Nawazuddin has already worked with Salman in films like Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and was even offered a part in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai but due to his commitments towards Manto, he had to turn down the role.The film which first premiered at Cannes 2013 will now see the light of day after four years of its world premiere.Directed by Amit Kumar, Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller starring Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee alongside the actor. The film revolves around a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not.