GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Monsoon Shootout to Release After Four Years

This film is about a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2017, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Monsoon Shootout to Release After Four Years
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Monsoon Shootout will release in December after a four-year wait, the producer said.

"For almost a year we were traveling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right.

"We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film," producer Guneet Monga said in a statement.

Monga and her production house Sikhya Entertainment is known for producing content-driven films like Masaan and Lunchbox, apart from Haraamkhor.

Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller film starring Nawazuddin, Vijay Verma, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

This film is about a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not.

It is directed by Amit Kumar, who earlier made an award-winning short film called Bypass with Nawazuddin and Irrfan Khan.

Nawazuddin had shot for Monsoon Shootout immediately after Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES