Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Monsoon Shootout to Release After Four Years
This film is about a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not.
Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Monsoon Shootout will release in December after a four-year wait, the producer said.
"For almost a year we were traveling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right.
"We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film," producer Guneet Monga said in a statement.
Monga and her production house Sikhya Entertainment is known for producing content-driven films like Masaan and Lunchbox, apart from Haraamkhor.
Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller film starring Nawazuddin, Vijay Verma, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.
This film is about a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not.
It is directed by Amit Kumar, who earlier made an award-winning short film called Bypass with Nawazuddin and Irrfan Khan.
Nawazuddin had shot for Monsoon Shootout immediately after Gangs Of Wasseypur.
