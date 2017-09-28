A Lady who showed courage against all odds being in a conservative Family from a small village-My Mother #100MostInfluentialWomenInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/rtE9VnEP74 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 27, 2017

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Mehroonisa Siddiqui has been named as one of the most influential women in India by the BBC. Elated by the news, the actor took to Twitter to share the news. Posting an image with his mother, Nawazuddin wrote, "A Lady who showed courage against all odds being in a conservative Family from a small village-My Mother"The list also features Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, entrepreneur Dr Urvashi Sahni and business analyst Nitya Thummalachetty.The 65-year-old proud mother of one of India's finest actors played a key role in Nawazuddin's successful career as an actor. From encouraging him during his struggling years to supporting his decisions, Mehroonisa is the key reason the actor made it big in the Hindi film industry.Nawazuddin made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with a small role in Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh and soon after he featured as a journalist in Anusha Rizvi's Peepli Live.However, it was only Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur that made him the most sought-after actors. Post-Wasseypur Siddiqui proved his mettle with films like Talaash, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi - The Mountain Man and Haraamkhor, for which he alsowon the Best Actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival.