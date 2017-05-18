Nawazuddin Watched Bond Films For Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he watched James Bond films to prepare for his character in upcoming movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

"When I read the script, Bond immediately came to mind. In terms of the clothes and styling, my character doesn't have anything in common with him. Yet, I wanted to make him cool," Nawazuddin said in a statement.

He added: "I watched his movies and tried imitating his gait, the way he holds his gun and scans an area from the corner of his eye. I thought referencing him would work best for my character."

The Badlapur actor will next be seen in filmmaker Kushan Nandy's film as an action hero with a ‘desi' swag.

The film is produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder under the banner Movies By The Mob. It also features Divya Dutta, Bidita Bag, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari.