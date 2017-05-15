X

Need a New Word For This Giant; Rock-buster?: Alia Bhatt on Prabhas

IANS

Updated: May 15, 2017, 10:59 AM IST
Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has praised filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and says she is keen to work with its lead actor Prabhas.

Alia spoke about Prabhas while chatting with her fans on Twitter on Sunday.

"Need a new word for this giant. Rock-buster? Loved it.. it was epic," Alia tweeted when a fan asked her to describe Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in one word.

Alia later said she considers Prabhas as her favourite south Indian actor.

Asked whether she would like to work with Prabhas, Alia wrote: "For sure!"

The 24-year-old currently has films like Dragon and Gully Boy in her kitty.

She said she is "excited" about Dragon, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 8:18 AM IST
