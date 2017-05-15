X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Need a New Word For This Giant; Rock-buster?: Alia Bhatt on Prabhas
A file photo.
Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has praised filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and says she is keen to work with its lead actor Prabhas.
Alia spoke about Prabhas while chatting with her fans on Twitter on Sunday.
"Need a new word for this giant. Rock-buster? Loved it.. it was epic," Alia tweeted when a fan asked her to describe Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in one word.
Alia later said she considers Prabhas as her favourite south Indian actor.
Asked whether she would like to work with Prabhas, Alia wrote: "For sure!"
The 24-year-old currently has films like Dragon and Gully Boy in her kitty.
She said she is "excited" about Dragon, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.
First Published: May 15, 2017, 8:18 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Pietersen Blasts Stokes, Buttler for Leaving IPL Ahead of Play-offs
- Baahubali Star Ramya Krishna is Powerful, Compelling in Mathangi Promo
- Surprise Your Mother With Shilpa Shetty's Neer Dosa Recipe This Mother's Day
- Try These Yummy Breakfast Recipes And Make Your Mom Feel Special
- Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal Thumps Dominic Thiem to Win Fifth Title