Need Hair on Chest to Play Wolverine: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman feels Shah Rukh Khan can take forward the baton to play his popular The Wolverine character. And the Bollywood superstar feels he first needs hair on the chest to look convincing.

Jackman has essayed the role of the superhero mutant with a heart of gold in "The Wolverine" film saga, which started 17 years ago. The actor has appeared as Wolverine in nine of the "X-Men" sagas.

He has reprised his role as The Wolverine for one final time in Logan. During the film promotion activity in Taiwan, Jackman had said that "maybe Shah Rukh Khan" can play him.

Reacting to a post by a fan on Twitter which said why she wants Shah Rukh to play Wolverine, SRK posted: "Hair on the chest lady… Need hair on the chest!! Working on it though. Love Hugh and Wolverine."

Hair on the chest lady…need hair on the chest!! Working on it though. Love Hugh & Wolverine. https://t.co/LZKOqhLPdU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 3, 2017

Logan opened in theatres worldwide, including in India on March 3, and has been distributed by 20th century Fox.