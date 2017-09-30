GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Need To Invest In Good Writers, Directors: Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha, known for content driven films, says people should invest in good writers and directors to improve the overall scenario of the Hindi film industry.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2017, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Need To Invest In Good Writers, Directors: Richa Chadha
Actress Richa Chadha, known for content driven films, says people should invest in good writers and directors to improve the overall scenario of the Hindi film industry.
Actress Richa Chadha, known for content driven films, says people should invest in good writers and directors to improve the overall scenario of the Hindi film industry.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Jia aur Jia, Richa was asked what she thinks about content driven films.

She said: "There should never be any comparison between films for having a strong or weak content, because every film should have a strong content. Presently our industry is suffering because people invest in everything except writing and script.

"Over the years, the stereotyped image of a writer is that of a man with poor attire, a sad and ill person who is writing a script for the film. Hence, I feel that firstly we should invest in writers and directors, and then only the overall scenario of our industry will improve."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES