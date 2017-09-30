Need To Invest In Good Writers, Directors: Richa Chadha
Actress Richa Chadha, known for content driven films, says people should invest in good writers and directors to improve the overall scenario of the Hindi film industry.
At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Jia aur Jia, Richa was asked what she thinks about content driven films.
She said: "There should never be any comparison between films for having a strong or weak content, because every film should have a strong content. Presently our industry is suffering because people invest in everything except writing and script.
"Over the years, the stereotyped image of a writer is that of a man with poor attire, a sad and ill person who is writing a script for the film. Hence, I feel that firstly we should invest in writers and directors, and then only the overall scenario of our industry will improve."
