Need To Play A Role In Shaping Minds: Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra says it is her responsibility as an artiste to change the mind set in a society with her music and her views.The singer, who has collaborated with composer Sanket Sane for album The Ankahee Project, added that she feels lucky that "younger generation is open to the concept of equality"."As an artist, I believe I too need to play a role in shaping minds with what I put out in the form of music, art and expression, including my open letters that excite the 'viral' world of the internet and media," Mohapatra said in a statement."Conversations and debates change mind sets of societies as does music and art... This is how I see myself engaging with the evolution of human kind," she added.Mohapatra has brought forward a modern love story with a classical charm through The Ankahee Project. In association with One Digital Entertainment, the tracks are penned by Akshay Sinde and music by Sanket Sane.Talking about the idea of love, she said: "For me love is love...All kinds of love between two consenting adults is valid. The chemistry between two individuals does not see caste, creed, age or even gender and while it is perfectly acceptable in our society for men to have much younger partners, the opposite raises many eyebrows."It is in fact quite the taboo...They are nothing but rules of an overtly patriarchal society where the woman holds the wrong end of every stick. Luckily we live in times where I find the younger generation much more open to such concepts of fairness and equality."The Ankahee Project is about the journey of two soul mates as they go through various emotions like laughter, sorrow, excitement and loss.