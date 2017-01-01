The most difficult thing in filmmaking is probably to bring to screen a real-life story of a person you’ve never met. To depict it in a way that it doesn’t undermine the essential journey of a person and nor does it go far-off from reality becomes a challenge for many. But in 2016, many filmmakers took the onus upon them and turned life stories into biopics – some of which even entered the viewers’ favourite list.

As the year come, we bring you some films that are a proof why 2016 can be hailed as the year of biopics.

Neerja

The film’s plot centers on the hijacking of the Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan and is depicted from the flight’s head pursuer, Neera Bhanot’s point of view. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film features Sonam as the 23-year-old pursuer who lost her life saving the lives of passengers in the light. While it rrevealed as much about her personal life as much it concealed, it still made many connect to Neerja’s intimate sorrows and feelings.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni along with Disha Patani and Kiara Advani. The film chronicles the journey of Dhoni from a very young age and focus on the series of life events that finally led to his stardom in the cricket fraternity. The film is referred to as probably the best decision of Sushant’s life yet.

Aligarh

Featuring Manoj Bajpai as Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University, the film treats a sensitive topic with finesse. It revolves around the incident when the professor is fired by the officials on the charges of homosexuality and the events that further try to make his life miserable.

Azhar

One of the most controversial films of 2016 – Azhar – depicts the life of the former captain of Indian cricket team, Mohammad Azharruddin. Emraan Hashmi plays the titular role and brings to life the personal romances and even the 2000 match fixing scandal the cricketer was involved it.

Sarbjit

The story of an Indian national, who was convicted by the Pakistani courts for alleged terrorism and spying, was brought to reel by Omung Kumar. The film was narrated through the perspective of Sarbjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur who put in her best efforts to protect her brother from the atrocities. The film starred Aishwarya Rai, Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha.

Dangal

Being hailed as 2016’s best film, Dangal focusses on Mahavir Singh Phogat’s relentless struggle to make his daughters the greatest wrestlers. His daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat won the gold and silver medals in different categories respectively at the 2010 Commonwealth Games The film also questions the deep-rooted thinking of Indians to have a son as an heir and takes a significant step in changing the stereotypical notions set against women.