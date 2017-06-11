Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay Make a Casual Yet Stylish Appearance At The Airport
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh tied the knot with Rukmini Sahay on February 9. The two decided on the picturesque Fategarh Sagar Lake as their wedding venue and the pictures from their wedding turned out to a royal in the truest sense of the word.
The couple, who hasn't made many public appearances post the wedding, was snapped at the airport Saturday evening. The two made a casual yet stylish appearance as they exited from the airport hand in hand.
Dressed in color-coordinated outfits, the two were all smiles as the shutterbugs clicked them.
They might not have stepped out in the media glare too often but Neil has been sharing pictures of their time together, pretty actively on social media.
Credit: @Neil Nitin Mukesh
Credit: @Neil Nitin Mukesh
He once shared a photograph in which the two were wearing similar nightsuits. He captioned the image as, "No better feeling than to have her by my side. One month flew by. Thank you @dreamscoutured for this beautiful gift .The night suits are just soooo cool !!"
Credit: @Neil Nitin Mukesh
On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar.
