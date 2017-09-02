Neil Nitin Mukesh to Shoot for Firrkie in London

Off to London for the shoot of #FIRRKIE. Have @NamanNMukesh and wifey for company 😁 pic.twitter.com/fvw1Eb1ruq — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 1, 2017

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is off to London to shoot for his upcoming film Firrkie. His wife and younger brother have accompanied him.Neil on Friday shared a photograph with wife Rukmini Sahay on social media. He wrote: "Off to London for the shoot of FirrkieNeil last month had shard the first look of the upcoming intense and gritty thriller.The film, directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, also features Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover and Sandeepa Dhar.Neil will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again, which features actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talapade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Kunal Kemmu.