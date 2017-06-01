Neil Nitin Mukesh Wraps Up Shooting For Indu Sarkar

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is done with the shooting for National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's movie Indu Sarkar. He says he feels honoured to be part of the recreated version of the song "Chadhta sooraj dheere dheere" in the film.

On Wednesday morning, Neil shared a photograph on Instagram of himself in the look of Sanjay Gandhi from the film. He was seen posing with Bhandarkar on the set of the song.

And it's a wrap for #indusarkar last day of shoot was simply amazing with @imbhandarkar what an honour being a part of this legendary song "chadta Sooraj dheere dheere " originally sung by Ustaad Aziz Naza and now re sung by his son #mujtabaaziznaza recreated by #AnuMalik ji. Choreographed by one of the finest ..my dearest @ad7777adil A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on May 30, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

"And it's a wrap for 'Indu Sarkar'. Last day of shoot was simply amazing with Madhur Bhandarkar. What an honour being a part of this legendary song 'Chadta sooraj dheere dheere' originally sung by Ustaad Aziz Naza and now re-sung by his son Mujtaba Aziz Naza recreated by Anu Malik," Neil captioned the image.

Indu Sarkar has been locked for release on July 28. Also featuring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film is set in the 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India.