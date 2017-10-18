Neta Vijay? At Mersal Release, a Movie Hall Which Resembles State Secretariat

Huge banners and cut-outs are nothing new at a Vijay movie, but this one at the release of Mersal is different - a theatre in Chennai facaded to look like the state secretariat.The symbolism is not lost on the people of a state where the natural progression for a superstar is from the movie halls to the corridors of power. It comes at a time when Vijay has asked his fans to "more good for the state" than merely focus on his film releases.This is being taken by many to mean that while all eyes were on the biggies Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Vijay or Ilaya Thalapathi (Junior Commander-in-chief) as he is populary called, too is making small steps towards a future in politics.But while Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have given clear indications of joining politics, young Vijay hasn't made any such statements in public of late. He raised his voice for Jallikattu and demonetisation, but that's about it. Haasan on the other hand has said he will announce the launch of a political party at his birthday later this year and Rajinikanth is set to take the plunge "at the riht time".Like the two veterans, Vijay too has a legion of fans who can be converted into political cadre at short notice. And a cinema hall looking like the state secretariat would be an indication that his followers too want him to make the move soon.