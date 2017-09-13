GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Netflix Acquire Rights To Kodachrome Movie

Netflix acquired the rights to the movie Kodachrome and soon the movie will be released in countries worldwide including America, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, India, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Iceland and Norway

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2017, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Netflix Acquire Rights To Kodachrome Movie
Netflix acquires comic book company Millarworld (photo for representation, image: News18)
Los Angeles: Netflix has acquired the rights to the movie Kodachrome, which stars Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen. The entertainment company has snapped up the movie for USD 4 million, which will see it released in countries worldwide, including America, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, India, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Iceland and Norway, Deadline reported.

The forthcoming production also stars Elizabeth Olsen and is directed by filmmaker Mark Raso.

The movie tells the story of a father and son who are on a road trip to Kansas in a bid to process numerous rolls of film before the still photo development system comes to an end.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES