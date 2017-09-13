Netflix Acquire Rights To Kodachrome Movie

: Netflix has acquired the rights to the movie Kodachrome, which stars Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen. The entertainment company has snapped up the movie for USD 4 million, which will see it released in countries worldwide, including America, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, India, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Iceland and Norway, Deadline reported.The forthcoming production also stars Elizabeth Olsen and is directed by filmmaker Mark Raso.The movie tells the story of a father and son who are on a road trip to Kansas in a bid to process numerous rolls of film before the still photo development system comes to an end.