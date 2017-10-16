Netflix Announces its First Original Kids Series from India
Netflix has announced it is working on 'Mighty Little Bheem, its first kids' content show from India, based on the adventures of Chhota Bheem
American internet entertainment company Netflix has announced Mighty Little Bheem, its first kids original series from India. The series is being produced in tandem with Green Gold Animation, an Indian animation studios. Based on Chhota Bheem, Mighty Little Bheem is the first series targeted towards preschoolers. It will debut worldwide in 2018.
"We are thrilled to work with Netflix and take Mighty Little Bheem, a story based on India's most popular children's character, to an audience across India and 190 countries worldwide," said Rajiv Chilaka, CEO and founder of Green Gold Animation, adding, "This is an incredible opportunity to bring best-in-class storytelling to young audiences everywhere," Chilaka added.
US-origin streaming service Netflix had already announced two new original series from India. The first, Selection Day, is based on a book by the same name by Aravind Adiga, dealing with cricket and corruption. The second is Again, a female-led supernatural detective series set in New Delhi and is written by Marisha Mukerjee, who also wrote Quantico.
Sacred Games, Netflix's first series for India, will also soon begin streaming. It is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, and features actor-producer Saif Ali Khan.
