Netflix Breaks Ties With Kevin Spacey, Not to Release Gore

: Internet television network Netflix has decided to not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes actor Kevin Spacey, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct."Netflix will not be involved in any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC (the production company for the show) during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show," Netflix spokesperson responded with a statement on Saturday."We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."Among other artists, eight current and former employees who worked on House of Cards accused Spacey of sexual assault, said reports.