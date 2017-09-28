Netflix's First Korean Original Variety Show Goes On Floors

American internet entertainment company Netflix has started the production of its first Korean original variety show Busted!.Netflix has teamed up with SangSang, Hyuk-Jae Jang and Hyo-Jin Cho, one of Korea's most successful variety show producers who produced top variety shows including Running Man and Family Outing, for the variety show which will launch globally in 2018, read a statement.Busted! is a variety game show in which every episode features stars solving a mystery. It will feature a roster of talent comprising different personalities and backgrounds who will light up each episode with fun, surprises and pure suspense. The show will be filmed in various locations in Korea throughout the season."Busted! is a unique challenge that will combine the drama and variety genres, providing both suspense of a mystery genre and fun of variety shows. We are doing our best preparation, so please stay tuned," said producer Cho.The cast cannot be confirmed at this time.As Busted! is a mystery show, cast members who will be taking part in solving each episode's mystery will not know who will participate in the game and what roles they play until it is revealed through the making of the show.