Never Said Anything About Not Wanting to Do Aashiqui 3: Alia Bhatt

Never ever said anything about not wanting to do Aashiqui 3! No idea where this is coming from.. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 11, 2017

Aashiqui is a very special brand & working with my father for the first time is equally special! All things take their time. This will too 🙏 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 11, 2017

: Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday reacted to reports that she is not keen to feature in Aashiqui 3, an upcoming instalment in a franchise started by her father Mahesh Bhatt back in 1990.She also teased that the "special" collaboration with her father will "take time"."Never ever said anything about not wanting to do Aashiqui 3! No idea where this is coming from," Alia tweeted in response to a tabloid which claimed the actress is sceptical about taking on the role.Earlier, her Student Of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra had said he and Alia are waiting for Aashiqui 3 to be put on paper."Aashiqui is a very special brand and working with my father for the first time is equally special! All things take their time. This will too," Alia tweeted on Friday.Aashiqui released in 1990. Its sequel, directed by Mohit Suri, hit the screens in 2013 and featured actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.Alia is currently busy shooting for director Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Raazi, which also features Vicky Kaushal.