New Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Hasn't Banned Toofan Singh: Reports
Directed by Baghal Singh, Toofan Singh has the protagonist playing a vigilante and resorting to terror tactics to battle corruption.
Toofan Singh – a new Punjabi film – has been making headlines for reportedly being denied certification by the Central Board Of Film Certification. While the initial reports suggested that it was banned by new Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, Raza Murad, who features in the film, refuted the rumours in his interview to Indian Express.
"Toofan Singh is a Punjabi film based on a terrorist. The Pahlaj led CBFC banned the film because according to them the film glorifies terrorism, and that might give a wrong message to today's youth," said Murad while speaking to Indian Express. The actress essays the role of a minister in Toofan Singh.
Since the film has premiered at international theatres, Murad is hopeful for its release.
"However, the film has been released in many countries, and has been received warmly. Unfortunately, it never saw the light of day in India. Hopefully, it will someday," he told Indian Express.
According to a report published in DNA, Toofan Singh was banned because it glorified anarchic terrorism. "Toofan Singh is a terrorist, who goes on a rampage killing corrupt cops and politicians. And they've compared him to Bhagat Singh. The film is brutal and anarchic. We couldn't empathise with its message of brute power, let alone grant it a censor certificate."
