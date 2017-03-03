News18 Movie Awards 2017: Diljit Dosanjh Is Leading The Best Debut (Male) Category

We thank you all for the overwhelming response that you’ve been giving to the fourth edition of News18 Movie Awards. However, we still haven’t achieved our goal. We need more backing and votes from all of you to ensure the most deserving films and performers bag the coveted titles. If you believe in acknowledging excellence, make sure you get more like-minded people to participate actively in this. So it isn’t just about casting your vote for the most deserving nominee, but also making people aware of the impartiality and fairness of the procedure.

We chalked out the list of final nominees after multiple discussions and debates. And now that the list is open for public voting, it is entirely on you to determine the winners.

Today we will take a look at the development in the Best Debut (Male) category. The five fresh actors who have been nominated in this category are Diljit Dosanjh, Jim Sarb and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Punjab industry’s biggest star Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Chaubey’s dark and gritty Udta Punjab. Playing the role of a cop intertwined in the drug circuit of the state, Dosanjh won the hearts of audience and critic alike with his sincere act. The Punjab's heartthrob is leading the race with massive 63% votes.

Jim Sarb made his debut as an antagonist in biopic Neerja. Sarb played the hot-headed hijacker, Khaleel and made us shiver in anger with his realistic act. His chilling act in the film has earned him 24% votes.

Son of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan chose a challenging film to make his debut. Playing the male lead in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s romantic saga Mirzya, Harshvardhan pulled off a challenging role in his very first film and is now in the third position with 13% votes.

