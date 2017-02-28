News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nitesh Tiwari Will Be Hard to Beat in Best Director Category

We thank you all for the overwhelming response that you’ve been giving to the fourth edition of News18 Movie Awards. However, we still haven’t achieved our goal. We need more backing and votes from all of you to ensure the most deserving films and performers bag the coveted titles. If you believe in acknowledging excellence, make sure you get more like-minded people to participate actively in this. So it isn’t just about casting your vote for the most-deserving nominee, but also making people aware of the impartiality and fairness of the procedure.

We chalked out the list of final nominees after multiple discussions and debates. And now that the list is open for public voting, it is entirely on you to determine the winners.

Today we will take a look at the development in the Best Director category. Today we will take a look at the development in the Best Actress category. The five best directors who have been nominated in this category are Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal), RamMadhvani (Neerja), Aniruddha Roy (Pink), Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan), Abhishek Chaubey (Udta Punjab).

Nitesh Tiwari who has co-written and directed Dangal was successful in putting forth the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters in the most realistic manner leads with 62 per cent votes. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, who garnered huge popularity for Pink – which wasn’t just a gritty, dark courtroom drama which revolved around patriarchal mindsets and prejudices around women in society has received just about 15 per cent votes. Abhishek Chaubey gets third spot with 9 per cent votes for dealing with the themes of love and longing in his earlier films, delved deeper into a major concern in Punjab – drug abuse through his film Udta Punjab. Ram Madhvani and Ali Abbas Zafar have earned 8 and 6 per cent votes respectively.

If you aren’t satisfied with the results so far, and feel the most deserving nominee has been ignored, become the jury yourself, and vote here! Our voting poll closes on March 6.

News18 Movie Awards aims to recognise those who truly deserve adulation and respect.

Vote now. Vote intelligently.