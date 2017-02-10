News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Actor

From small-budget gems to big Bollywood blockbusters, some of the best films in the recent years hit the theatres in 2016. It was a year that saw a transition of sorts with the cinephiles accepting genuine performances than just make-believe. Despite a few dreadful misfires, viewers found Bollywood films/performances spanning across crucial issues – drug abuse, mental illness, distorted gender expectations, a dysfunctional family, etc - that were worth bringing to the fore.

In the fourth edition of News18 Movies Awards in association with United Colours of Benetton, we select nominees in various popular categories and allow our readers decide the outcome.

Take our poll here to vote and choose your favourite actor of 2016.

Dangal: Aamir Khan

Even though Dangal stood out because of the compelling performances of the entire team, Aamir Khan grabbed everyone’s attention by laying an aged, bloated Mahavir Singh Phogat, former wrestler and father of four daughters from a small village Belali with conviction. The actor was lauded for his ability to immerse into the character of Mahavir - a tough coach who trains his eldest daughters Geeta and Babita to make it big internationally. Aamir as Mahavir wasn’t just strong-minded, but also self-centered, especially when he doesn’t permit his daughters to enjoy small pleasures, all in his quest for success.

Pink – Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who had three main releases - Wazir, Te3n, and Pink - in 2016, was most appreciated for playing Deepak Sehgal, a retired lawyer who observes the torment of Meenal (Tapsee Pannu), Falak (Kirti Kulhari), Andrea (Andrea Tariang) from his flat which is right across the road, and decides to be Meenal’s defence counsel in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury film (Pink). The manner in which Bachchan created a believable character for which the viewers couldn’t stop rooting - was instrumental in helping the film evolve from a tense thriller to a riveting courtroom drama.

Airlift – Akshay Kumar

After a busy 2015, which saw four of his major releases, actor Akshay Kumar was back with yet another gripping tale - the first of 2016. Set in Kuwait that too at the time when Saddam Husain had invaded the country, the political drama Airlift talked about India's biggest mission. The film’s success clearly depended on Akshay Kumar who not only did justice to his character - Ranjit Katiyal – one of the key persons who made the largest civil evacuation ever a huge success - but also showed his humor with utmost ease. His outburst, attempts to save Indians, and transformation into a true patriot came across the strongest point of the film.

Aligarh – Manoj Bajpayee

While many great performances depend on dramatic and touching dialogue, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance as real life homosexual Aligarh Muslim Univeristy Marathi professor Ramchandra Siras was unquestionably a compelling example on how an actor can internalize a character. As the protagonist, Manoj turned into an all-too-real representation of the predicaments of Siras.

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story - Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was truly enthralling as Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story. Whether it was the precision with which he picked up his body language, or the ease with which he made the character’s frustration intense, Rajput handled every aspect convincingly. Those who have watched the film would agree that he made the viewers support him as he pursued his ambition unwaveringly, and showed no impact of successes or failures on his life.