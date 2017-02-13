News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Director

From small-budget gems to big Bollywood blockbusters, some of the best films in the recent years hit the theatres in 2016. It was a year that saw a transition of sorts with the cinephiles accepting genuine performances than just make-believe. Despite a few dreadful misfires, viewers found Bollywood films/performances spanning across crucial issues – drug abuse, mental illness, distorted gender expectations, a dysfunctional family, etc - that were worth bringing to the fore.

In the fourth edition of News18 Movies Awards in association with United Colours of Benetton, we select nominees in various popular categories and allow our readers decide the outcome.

Take our poll here to vote and choose your favourite director of 2016.

Dangal: Nitesh Tiwari

Image: Facebook/ Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari who has co-written and directed Dangal was successful in putting forth the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters in the most realistic manner. Whether it was the well-shot sequences on the laborious training session of the girls, or the humorous yet hard-hitting tittering from a prejudiced patriarchal society, the tussle with sports authorities, or the exciting bouts, Tiwari presented it all with perfection. And the one sequence which none of us can forget – wherein Mahavir and Geeta wrestle – wasn’t just about the bout, but also the clash of perspectives.

Neerja: Ram Madhvani

Image: Yogen Shah

Working on a script by Saiwyn Quadras, director Ram Madhvani didn’t take too long to set up the drama. Madhvani was convincing in creating an intense sense of fear in the scenes especially where the terrorists control the flight. The usage of erratic handheld camerawork to create a sense of extreme fear in the small cabin, helped Madhvani build disturbing moments. All in all, Madhavi won adulations for creating a well-intentioned, genuine film that helps us remember a real hero.

Pink - Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Image: Facebook/ Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s Pink wasn’t just a gritty, dark courtroom drama which revolved around patriarchal mindsets and prejudices around women in society. This universal film - which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in key roles - initiated debates, discussions and discourses on women’s safety. By creating a fictional story and letting it work through the circumstances that still exist, the director managed to highlights points that are relevant. His efforts clearly left an indelible impact on the viewers’ mind.

Sultan – Ali Abbas Zafar

With Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Salman Khan got to play a character that not only had his failures and faults but also looked real. Zafar, unlike other directors, didn’t make the actor take his shirt off just for the heck of it, but transformed him into a likable, middle-aged, not-in-shape former wrestler who decides to take up wrestling to purge demons. In Zafar’s film, Salman delivers an imposing, intense and credible performance which won’t be forgotten that easily.

Udta Punjab: Abhishek Chaubey

image: Screen grab from CNN News18's chat show

Abhishek Chaubey, who had dealt with the themes of love and longing in his earlier films, delved deeper into a major concern in Punjab – drug abuse. Even though the film was caught in a bitter censorship tussle, it spoke about a tragedy that hadn’t been told cinematically in Bollywood. By choosing a multi-track narrative, Chaubey discussed the different aspects of drug abuse and how it affects people.