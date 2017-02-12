News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Music

From small-budget gems to big Bollywood blockbusters, some of the best films in the recent years hit the theatres in 2016. It was a year that saw a transition of sorts with the cinephiles accepting genuine performances than just make-believe. Despite a few dreadful misfires, viewers found Bollywood films/performances spanning across crucial issues – drug abuse, mental illness, distorted gender expectations, a dysfunctional family, etc - that were worth bringing to the fore.

In the fourth edition of News18 Movies Awards in association with United Colours of Benetton, we select nominees in various popular categories and allow our readers decide the outcome.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Pritam

Since the movie marked Karan Johar's return to direction after four years in the romantic drama genre. Expectations were high. Music undoubtedly played a key role in the film. Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have given several hits, gave yet another hit album.

Udta Punjab: Amit Trivedi

Music composer Amit Trivedi ‘s dark and trippy music of the film was nothing but an interesting way to extend the character of its protagonist Shahid Kapoor.

Baar Baar Dekho: Amaal Mallik, Jasleen R

Engaging, foot-tapping and enjoyable - these words best describe the music of the film.

Mirzya: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

What do you expect when Gulzar, who is popular for infusing life with his thoughts, combines with the musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (SEL)? It is pure magic – and that’s what the film’s music was.

Fitoor: Amit Trivedi

The Fitoor album had something special for everyone. From its warmth to understanding of relationships to emotional touch – it had everything. All in all, the music worked well for the themes the film explored.