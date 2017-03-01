News18 Movie Awards 2017: Palak Muchhal Has Received Maximum Votes So Far

We thank you all for the overwhelming response that you’ve been giving to the fourth edition of News18 Movie Awards. However, we still haven’t achieved our goal. We need more backing and votes from all of you to ensure the most deserving films and performers bag the coveted titles. If you believe in acknowledging excellence, make sure you get more like-minded people to participate actively in this. So it isn’t just about casting your vote for the most-deserving nominee, but also making people aware of the impartiality and fairness of the procedure.

We chalked out the list of final nominees after multiple discussions and debates. And now that the list is open for public voting, it is entirely on you to determine the winners.

Today we will take a look at the development in the Best Female Singer category. The five best singers who have been nominated in this category are Palak Muchhal (Kaun Tujhe), Jasleen R (Love You Zindagi), Kanika Kapoor (Da Da Dasse), Jonita Gandhi (Gilahriyan), Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya).

Palak Muchhal is leading the race with 37 per cent of the total vote share. She is ahead of Jasleen R who is at the second spot with 24 per cent votes. Neha Bhasin has got 16 per cent votes till now. Jonita Gandhi and Kanika Kapoor are at the last two spots with 14 and 9 per cent votes.

If you aren’t satisfied with the results so far, and feel the most deserving nominee has been ignored, become the jury yourself, and vote here! Our voting poll closes on March 6.

News18 Movie Awards aims to recognise those who truly deserve adulation and respect.

Vote now. Vote intelligently.