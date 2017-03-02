News18 Movie Awards 2017: Randeep Ahead of Others in Best Supporting Actor Category

We thank you all for the overwhelming response that you’ve been giving to the fourth edition of News18 Movie Awards. However, we still haven’t achieved our goal. We need more backing and votes from all of you to ensure the most deserving films and performers bag the coveted titles. If you believe in acknowledging excellence, make sure you get more like-minded people to participate actively in this. So it isn’t just about casting your vote for the most-deserving nominee, but also making people aware of the impartiality and fairness of the procedure.

We chalked out the list of final nominees after multiple discussions and debates. And now that the list is open for public voting, it is entirely on you to determine the winners.

Today we will take a look at the development in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category. The five male supporting actors who have been nominated in this category are Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons), Fawad Khan (Kapoor & Sons), Rajkummar Rao (Aligarh), Randeep Hooda (Sarbjit) and Anant Sharma (Sultan).

Trust Randeep Hooda to go to any length when it comes to playing a character to the perfection. Hooda created a stir when he went anorexic to play the part of Sarbjit in the biopic. The prisoner of Pakistan who died while serving his term, was depicted by Hooda with full conviction. The gut wrenching torture and his mental state as a prisoner was honest and heart-wrenching. He is ahead of others with 36 per cent votes.

Rishi Kapoor's brilliant performance as a 90-year old patriarch of a dysfunctional family was a treat. With some of the best punches, Kapoor was a comic relief in the film reminding us of the coolest grandparents in our lives. Kapoor's spontaneity and his acting prowess made his role of the most remarkable one in the film. He takes the second spot with 27 per cent votes.

Apart from Rishi Kapoor, another actor who made Kapoor and Sons one of 2016's best was Fawad Khan. The closet guy who is trying hard to fit his perfect image while living life on his own term, Khan played his character flawlessly. Fawad also set an example by playing a gay character in a commercial movie, which all A-listers should take note of. He gets the third spot with 20 per cent votes.

Rajkummar and Anant get the last spot because they have earned same number of votes – 8 per cent.

If you aren’t satisfied with the results so far, and feel the most deserving nominee has been ignored, become the jury yourself, and vote here! Our voting poll closes on March 6.

News18 Movie Awards aims to recognise those who truly deserve adulation and respect.

Vote now. Vote intelligently.