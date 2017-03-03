News18 Movie Awards 2017: Will Fatima Sana Shaikh Win Best Debut (Female)?

We thank you all for the overwhelming response that you’ve been giving to the fourth edition of News18 Movie Awards. However, we still haven’t achieved our goal. We need more backing and votes from all of you to ensure the most deserving films and performers bag the coveted titles. If you believe in acknowledging excellence, make sure you get more like-minded people to participate actively in this. So it isn’t just about casting your vote for the most-deserving nominee, but also making people aware of the impartiality and fairness of the procedure.

Today we will take a look at the development in the Best Debut (Female) category. The five fresh actors who have been nominated in this category are Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos), Shriya Pilgaonkar (Fan), Fatima Sana Sheikh (Dangal), Sanya Malhotra (Dangal), Disha Patani (MS Dhoni).

And as expected, Fatima Sana Shaikh has got maximum votes so far. Fatima, who essayed the role of Geeta Phogat in Dangal, has got 54 per cent votes. That’s no mean feat!

Disha Patani made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Playing the role of Dhoni’s first love interest, Patani brought certain innocence with her character. Her beautiful smile and expressive eyes just added on to her subtle acting. She has earned 22 per cent votes so far.

Ritika Singh, a real life boxer made her entry in the film industry playing the character a girl with boxing talent. The raw and rough nuances were picked up well by Ritika. She gets the third spot with 14 per cent votes.

In the given screen time in Dangal, Sanya left an impact as Mahavir Phogat’s younger daughter dealing with expectations and aspirations, but we are surprised that she has got just 9 per cent votes.

Daughter of veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shriya made her debut opposite SRK in Fan. Playing Gaurav’s best friend, Shriya played her role with certain maturity and restrained. She has shown great potential Bollywood can tap. She has managed to get just 2 per cent votes.

