News18 Movie Awards 2017: Zaira is Leading Best Supporting Actress Category

Today we will take a look at the development in the Best Supporting Actress category. The five supporting actresses who have been nominated in this category are Zaira Wasim (Dangal), Shabana Azmi (Neerja), Kirti Kulhari (Pink), Ratna Pathak Shah (Kapoor & Sons), Surveen Chawla (Parched).

While we continue to extol Nitesh Tiwari for the way he presented the story of unlikely champions, we can’t ignore the film’s actual standout – Zaira Wasim. She played the young Geeta Phogat with fierceness and conviction, and undoubtedly leads the race with 55 per cent votes.

The film is balanced by the imposing Shabana Azmi who essays the role Neerja’s mother Rama Bhanot. Like majority of Indian mothers, Rama is concerned about her daughter, but she is also kind and heartbreaking. And it is the honesty with which she portrayed the role that has helped her get 15 per cent votes, as same as Kirti Kulhari, who delivered a believable performance as a strong but emotionally defenseless woman, without a hint of pretension in Pink.

Besides being a skilfully crafted family drama, Kapoor & Sons made a cut as a film that discussed the theme of homosexuality with compassion. While all the actors in the film were ‘real’, it was Ratna Pathak Shah who stood out. Shah was seen being stuck between her sons and trying her best to deal with husband's infidelity. She was genuine in playing an unsatisfied wife and possessive mother. She has got 8 per cent votes.

Surveen Chawla as Bijli was a bright spark in Parched, but hasn’t received enough votes from the fans. She stands last with 6 per cent votes.

