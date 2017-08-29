Newton Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Is An Attempt To Highlight The Importance of Righteous Voting
The trailer of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton is finally out.
Gone are the days when Bollywood used to stick to a routine plot, the filmmakers are now experimenting with different thoughts, ideas and stories. Newton, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra in key roles, is one such detour from the commercial potboilers.
Directed by Amit V Masurkar, the film is set in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh where a rookie government clerk, Newton, is deployed on election duty. Despite the odds stacking against him, he tries his best to conduct free and fair voting and also makes efforts in making the inhabitants understand the importance of voting.
Like all his previous ventures, this one too seems like one of its kind in Rao's filmography. Considering that Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also dealt with a subject of social welfare, it'll be interesting to see how Rao's venture fares against it.
The film is slated to release on September 22.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus Launched Starting at Rs 13,999 [Video]
- Esha Deol Baby Shower: Ahana Deol Throws A Surprise Party For Her Sister, See Pics
- Ali Fazal Talks About Victoria & Abdul, Judi Dench and 'Democratic' Hollywood
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Followers With a Special Message
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother