Newton Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Is An Attempt To Highlight The Importance of Righteous Voting

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton is finally out.

Updated:August 29, 2017, 2:47 PM IST
Gone are the days when Bollywood used to stick to a routine plot, the filmmakers are now experimenting with different thoughts, ideas and stories. Newton, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra in key roles, is one such detour from the commercial potboilers.

Directed by Amit V Masurkar, the film is set in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh where a rookie government clerk, Newton, is deployed on election duty. Despite the odds stacking against him, he tries his best to conduct free and fair voting and also makes efforts in making the inhabitants understand the importance of voting.

Like all his previous ventures, this one too seems like one of its kind in Rao's filmography. Considering that Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also dealt with a subject of social welfare, it'll be interesting to see how Rao's venture fares against it.

The film is slated to release on September 22.
