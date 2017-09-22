Newton's Stark Reality Was a Treat To Watch: Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about Rajkumar's New Movie, Newton.
Image Courtesy: PTI
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says the latest release Newton was an eye-opener and a treat to watch.
Amitabh on Friday lauded the film on Twitter and expressed that Newton shows reality.
"Saw the film Newton... its stark reality was a treat to watch! An eye-opener on many aspects!" he tweeted.
Starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, Newton revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation.
Rajkumar replied to Amitabh by saying: "Thank you so much sir. We all are so grateful for your love & support. Keep inspiring us with ur amazing performances.
Directed by Amit Masurkar, Newton released on Friday.
Rajkummar will soon be seen in other projects like Love Sonia, 5Weddings, Ittefaq: It Happened One Night and Fanney Khan.
Amitabh, 74, who is currently hosting season nine of Kaun Banega Crorepati, has two films in his kitty -- Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.
T 2554 - Saw the film 'NEWTON' .. its stark reality was a treat to watch ! An eye opener .. on many aspects .. !! pic.twitter.com/zyeuDUPxiz— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 21, 2017
