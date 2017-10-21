GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Niall Horan Feels Zayn Malik Is 'Hardest Man To Get In Touch With'

Horan feels Malik, who quit One Direction in March 2015, is always the "hardest" person to get in touch with.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2017, 10:45 AM IST
Image: AP
Image: AP
London: Singer Niall Horan hasn't spoken to his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik for a while and says he is always difficult to track down.

Horan feels Malik, who quit One Direction in March 2015, is always the "hardest" person to get in touch with.

"I haven't spoken to Zayn in a while. I spoke to him at Christmas then I spoke to him again a couple of months ago," Horan told thesun.co.uk.

"Zayn's Zayn, not a lot of people would be able to say that they get in touch with him. He's the hardest man to get in touch with. He is always changing his number," Horan added.

