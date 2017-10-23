GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Niall Horan's Debut Solo Album Out

Released by Capitol Records on Monday, the songs include "This town" and "Slow hands" and Horan's new single "Too much to ask".

IANS

October 23, 2017
Image: AP


London: Former One Direction star Niall Horan's debut solo album "Flicker" has been released.

It contains 10 original tracks.

Released by Capitol Records on Monday, the songs include This town and Slow hands and Horan's new single Too much to ask.

Flicker is the result of a year-and-a-half-long writing and recording process, reports billboard.com.

"It's something that I've worked really hard on and I'm incredibly proud of it. This is the first time I've put my thoughts and emotions on paper and then onto the record and it feels really good," Horan tweeted.

Horan collaborated with producers Julian Bunetta, Jacquire King and Greg Kurstin for the album.

The singer will soon be on his Flicker World Tour 2018 where he will also be performing to crowds in Europe, South America and Australasia.
