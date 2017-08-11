GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Nick Jonas Joins Chaos Walking

Nick Jonas joins Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2017, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nick Jonas Joins Chaos Walking
image: Nick Jonas official instagram
Los Angeles: Singer-actor Nick Jonas has joined the cast of post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking.
Credit: @Nick Jonas

The 24-year-old musician will star alongside actors Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is based on Patrick Ness' best-selling novel of the same name and will be directed by Doug Liman.

The story is centred on a colony planet where almost all women have been killed by a virus and all living creatures have been affected by The Noise, a virus that inflicts immersive visions of ones' thoughts.

Jonas will portray the role of Davy Prentiss Jr, a young soldier in Mayor Prentiss' army, who is fuelled by jealousy over his father's mentorship of long-time rival Todd Hewitt.

The movie also stars Mads Mikkelsen as the villain, along with Demian Bichir and Kurt Sutter, who have recently come onboard.

The film is slated to release on March 1, 2019.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 13th Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 13th Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.