Nick Jonas Joins Chaos Walking
Nick Jonas joins Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking.
image: Nick Jonas official instagram
Los Angeles: Singer-actor Nick Jonas has joined the cast of post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking.
Credit: @Nick Jonas
The 24-year-old musician will star alongside actors Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film is based on Patrick Ness' best-selling novel of the same name and will be directed by Doug Liman.
The story is centred on a colony planet where almost all women have been killed by a virus and all living creatures have been affected by The Noise, a virus that inflicts immersive visions of ones' thoughts.
Jonas will portray the role of Davy Prentiss Jr, a young soldier in Mayor Prentiss' army, who is fuelled by jealousy over his father's mentorship of long-time rival Todd Hewitt.
The movie also stars Mads Mikkelsen as the villain, along with Demian Bichir and Kurt Sutter, who have recently come onboard.
The film is slated to release on March 1, 2019.
Credit: @Nick Jonas
The 24-year-old musician will star alongside actors Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film is based on Patrick Ness' best-selling novel of the same name and will be directed by Doug Liman.
The story is centred on a colony planet where almost all women have been killed by a virus and all living creatures have been affected by The Noise, a virus that inflicts immersive visions of ones' thoughts.
Jonas will portray the role of Davy Prentiss Jr, a young soldier in Mayor Prentiss' army, who is fuelled by jealousy over his father's mentorship of long-time rival Todd Hewitt.
The movie also stars Mads Mikkelsen as the villain, along with Demian Bichir and Kurt Sutter, who have recently come onboard.
The film is slated to release on March 1, 2019.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Which Test Series Win Has Been the Greatest Since India's Independence?
- On Independence Day, a Merry Band Of 'Robins' Will Feed a Million Hungry
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- India is 20 Years Behind in Knowledge, says NBA Star Kevin Durant
- Pehredaar Piya Ki Faces Ban Petition; Actors Speak Out on Indian Television Content