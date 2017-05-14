X

Nicki Minaj To Help Fans Pay Student Loans With New Charity

IANS

Updated: May 14, 2017, 9:28 AM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures

Los Angeles: Rapper Nicki Minaj says she will soon set up a charity to pay off her fans' student loans and tuition fees.

Just one week after the star offered to help out a number of her Twitter followers by paying off their tuition fees, she said that she has made her first round of payments and will soon launch an official organisation to help even more, reports metro.co.uk.

"This makes me so happy," she wrote on Instagram as she announced the charity.

The post further read: "(A few from the other day) I'll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or two but please know that I'm launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments very soon! You'll be able to officially sign up! I'll keep you posted!"

Minaj also shared a screenshot which read: "Hi Nicki, Here is the list of the payments that were done today."

First Published: May 14, 2017, 9:28 AM IST
